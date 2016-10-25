Workshop for parents of students in special education

On Thursday, October 27th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., STEP (Support and Training for Exceptional Parents) will present a workshop designed for parents of children in special education or that might need special education. Come and gain a working knowledge of special education laws, including your role in the development of an appropriate Individual Education Program (IEP) and how to be an effective partner with the school team in the process. The workshop will be held at the Johnson County EMS Crewette Building at 203 Vandilla St., Mtn. City. STEP staff will host an IEP Consultation Clinic following this workshop beginning at 1:30 p.m. Parents must pre-register for a reserved appointment time. To register for workshop and/or the IEP consultation, call Beth Smith at 423-639-0125 ext 17 or 800-280-7837 or via email at beth.smith@tnstep.org. Registration is required for this free event and space is limited.