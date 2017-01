Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 2:32AM CST until January 24 at 10:00AM CST

…GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS EXPECTED BEHIND A COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH THE REGION… .STRONG…GUSTY…NORTHWEST WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING BEHIND A COLD FRONT ACROSS THE EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE…WITH LOCALIZED IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING… * EVENT…SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH…WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH. * TIMING…NOW THROUGH 11 AM TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS…ISOLATED DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES WILL BE POSSIBLE… ESPECIALLY WITH THE RECENT RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS… AND UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS MAY BE BLOWN OVER. DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.