Crossville, TN – Despite the recent rainfall and cooler temperature in Tennessee, wildfire danger still remains high, with 10 new fires on Sunday and a total of 61 fires still burning in the state.

Precipitation totals from Saturday morning ranged from a tenth to a hundredth of an inch in the region of Tennessee with the most wildfires. Most of Tennessee remains under exceptional, extreme or severe drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Currently there are 61 active fires in the state and have burned a total of 16, 912 acres.

A regional burn ban is also in effect. Governor Bill Haslam issued a proclamation declaring a regional ban on burning in 51 counties in response to the drought and destructive wildfires throughout Middle and Eastern Tennessee.

The Governor’s regional ban applies to open-air burning near woodlands, including a prohibition on campfires, and burning of brush, vegetation and construction debris.

Marshall, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties are under a Commissioner of Agriculture burn ban, which carries similar restrictions to the Governor’s regional burn ban.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant. Additional wildfires can be prevented by obeying burn bans and being careful when recreating in the outdoors.

For a list of counties where burn bans are in effect, go to BurnSafeTN.org.