Where in the world did you come from?

If anyone in the Johnson County area has done extensive research into their family history and would like to share their findings with us, The Tomahawk is working on an article for next week’s paper. If we have enough response, we plan to make this the theme of our annual anniversary edition in March. We have a couple participants and would like to find others who have family trees going back many generations. If you have done a DNA test and have some specifics on your family’s origin, we would be especially interested.

Please call Paula at 423-727-6121 x 20 or send us a message on Facebook.