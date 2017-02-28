Weather Alert

Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 2:13PM CST until March 02 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Knoxville

…STRONG WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS AND EASTERN TENNESSEE VALLEY TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT… .A strong low-level jet will move into eastern Tennessee Valley tonight into Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front that will sweep into the region later in the afternoon. This will result in strong, gusty winds over the entire region, particularly during the day on Wednesday. Sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph will be possible, with gusts up to 50 mph at times across the higher elevations. These strong winds will taper off in the valley in wake of the frontal passage by Wednesday evening, but will continue overnight along the East Tennessee Mountains until early Thursday morning. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY… * EVENT…Strong winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING…7 AM Wednesday through 7 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS…These winds may down trees or tree limbs…as well as power lines. Loose outdoor objects should be secured. Motorists should be extra cautious to cross winds especially when driving in the higher elevations.