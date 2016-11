Weather Alert

Special Weather Statement issued November 29 at 2:09PM CST by NWS Knoxville

…HIGH WIND WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON… …WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE REST OF THE FAR EASTERN TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS…MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA…AND WISE COUNTY..VIRGINIA FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON… …A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SEVERE STORMS ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU AND PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING… …FLASH FLOOD CONCERNS ACROSS THE PIGEON FORGE/GATLINBURG AREAS LATE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS OCCURRING ACROSS THE THE BURN SCARS FROM THE RECENT FIRES… A STRONG JET WILL ONCE AGAIN DEVELOP OVER THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING PRODUCING SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 60 MPH ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS…GENERALLY AT OR ABOVE 3000 FEET. AREAS BELOW 3000 FEET…WINDS WILL BECOME SOUTHWEST AND INCREASING TO 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. A FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL APPROACH THE AREA TONIGHT PRODUCING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. DUE TO THE STRONG WINDS AND COLD AIR ALOFT…STORMS COULD BE STRONG AND SOME MAY EVEN BECOME SEVERE…ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TN VALLEY. THE MAIN THREAT WILL BE HAIL AND STRONG DAMAGING WINDS. DEPENDING ON HOW MUCH INSTABILITY WILL BE AVAILABLE…AN ISOLATED TORNADO IS ALSO POSSIBLE. RAINFALL BETWEEN 1 AND 1 1/2 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE. DUE TO THE POTENTIAL OF LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS LATE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING FALLING OVER THE BURN SCARS IN AND AROUND GATLINBURG AND PIGEON FORGE…FLASH FLOODING IS A CONCERN ACROSS THESE AREA. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO YOUR NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND FAVORITE RADIO/TV STATIONS FOR LATER WEATHER UPDATES.