Weather Alert

High Wind Warning issued May 04 at 2:36AM CDT until May 04 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Knoxville

…A HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE AREA FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING… .A powerful Spring storm system will move into the area, spreading strong winds into the mountains today. Strong damaging winds are possible in the mountains and adjacent foothills during this time and a High Wind Warning has been issued. Elsewhere across the area strong gusty winds are anticipated and a Wind Advisory has been issued. …HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * EVENT…Winds of 35 to 55 mph with gusts in excess of 80 mph can be expected…especially over higher terrain and in adjacent foothills areas. * TIMING…through this evening. * IMPACTS…The windy conditions may down trees, branches and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Driving high profile vehicles in these conditions will be difficult.