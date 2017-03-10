Weather Alert

Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 4:38AM CST until March 12 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Knoxville

…Widespread Snowfall expected Saturday night into Sunday Morning with much colder air anticipated over the weekend into next week… Winter will return this weekend as a weather system brings widespread snowfall to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations along and north of I-40 and east of I-81 will be in the 2-5 inch range with locally higher amounts above 3500 feet in the east Tennessee mountains. Elsewhere, expect accumulations of about 1-3 inches. The snow will be heavy enough to cause scattered to numerous travel issues across the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures should warm enough Sunday to alleviate most travel issues by afternoon. In addition, much colder temperatures are expected next week with morning lows in the 20s most mornings with teens possible in northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Please stay tuned for further updates over the next couple of days.