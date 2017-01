Weather advisory

Monday, January 23rd, 2017

GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS EXPECTED AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TRACKS ACROSS THE REGION… .A STRONG LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK THROUGH THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIAN REGION TODAY. STRONG…GUSTY…NORTHWEST WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE DAY AS A COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH. THESE WINDS WILL TAPER OFF IN THE VALLEYS BY EARLY EVENING…BUT WILL PERSIST OVER THE EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS OVERNIGHT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE…WITH LOCALIZED IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST TUESDAY… * EVENT…SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH…WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH. * TIMING…THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS…ISOLATED DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES WILL BE POSSIBLE… ESPECIALLY WITH THE RECENT RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS…AND UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS MAY BE BLOWN OVER. DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.