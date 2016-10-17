The Way of the Cross Revival Center to hold revival

The Way of the Cross Revival Center on Highway 421 next to Homer’s Kwik Lube, will be starting a revival October 23-October 30th at 7:00 pm nightly. Sunday night, Frank Woods; Monday night, Greg Poe with special singing by Larry Barry; Tuesday night, Barry Dunn with special singing Walter Simcox and Grace Davis; Wednesday night, James Gentry; Thursday night, Carter Wells; Friday night, Frank Woods; Saturday night, Greg Poe and Sunday night, Homer Vanover. Everyone is welcome. All offerings will be going to the children’s family ministries. For more information, please call 423-895-3093.

 

