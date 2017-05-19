Watauga Lake Winery will be holding their 5th annual fundraiser for our Tennessee Fisher House on Sunday, May 28th from noon until 4 p.m. They are located 6952 Big Dry Run Rd, Butler, TN
The Tennessee Fisher House opened in November of 2013 and has 12 bedroom/bath suites to provide “a home away from home” atmosphere for our veteran’s families. Our fundraiser will help with the cost of providing this much-needed assistance.
You may have heard of “Dancing with the Stars” – well we are doing something a little different – “Dancing FOR the STARS & STRIPES”. Please consider helping for this very beneficial cause. Come out and vote ($1.00 per vote) for the couple that dances the best or the worst – it does not matter it is all for fun! All of the proceeds go the TN Fisher House.