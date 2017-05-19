Watauga Lake Winery will be holding their 5th annual fundraiser for our Tennessee Fisher House on Sunday, May 28th from noon until 4 p.m. They are located 6952 Big Dry Run Rd, Butler, TN

Our Tennessee Fisher House is located at the Alvin C. York Medical Center in Murfreesboro. The house supports the families of members of our armed services, retirees, and veterans by providing shelter and support at no cost to the veteran’s families while their loved one is receiving treatment for an illness, disease or an injury. The Tennessee Fisher House opened in November of 2013 and has 12 bedroom/bath suites to provide “a home away from home” atmosphere for our veteran’s families. Our fundraiser will help with the cost of providing this much-needed assistance.

Bratwurst will be grilling and the excitement will begin as we are planning a day of fun, food, and DANCE!!!! Did someone say DANCE! You may have heard of “Dancing with the Stars” – well we are doing something a little different – “Dancing FOR the STARS & STRIPES”. Please consider helping for this very beneficial cause. Come out and vote ($1.00 per vote) for the couple that dances the best or the worst – it does not matter it is all for fun! All of the proceeds go the TN Fisher House.

There will be a 50/50 drawing; a silent auction and so much more. So join us this Memorial Day Sunday, the 28th, as we help to pay back those that have paid so much for all of us.