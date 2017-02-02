Walmart Seeks Nonprofits to Help Fight Hunger in Tennessee; Applications begin Feb. 6 for grants up to $200,000

As part of Walmart’s commitment to fight hunger in Tennessee, the Walmart Foundation invites local nonprofits with hunger relief programs to apply for grants of between $25,000 and $200,000. The Foundation will begin accepting grant applications on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The deadline to submit grant requests is Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

“We see these grants as opportunities to use our size and strengths to help others,” said Paul Feiden, Walmart market manager. “Supporting local hunger-relief programs is one more way we can help children and families have access to nutritious food.”

Hunger-relief programs may include, but are not limited to, food pantries, backpack programs, and SNAP outreach. Eligible applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Grant submissions are only accepted online at http://corporate.walmart.com/_foundation_/apply-for-grants/state-giving-program.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed to provide four billion meals between 2015 and 2020 to people in need. Walmart aims to reach this goal through grants to charitable organizations and hunger-relief programs, as well as through food donations from Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and distribution centers. In Tennessee during FY2016, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation helped local communities with $35.7 million in cash and in-kind donations to Tennessee nonprofits, and Walmart donated 18,706,443 pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 15,588,703 meals. Click here to learn more about Walmart and the Walmart Foundation’s commitments to fight hunger and provide nutrition education.