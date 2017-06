The annual Virgil and Minnie Harmon family reunion will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The reunion will begin at 12:00 P.M. at the home of Saundra Grindstaff at 455 Main St. in Butler, TN. Please bring a covered dish and join us for an afternoon of fun and fellowship. For more information, please contact Saundra Grindstaff at (423) 768-2163, Glenda Greer at (423) 768-3682, or Dee Davis at (423) 768-3761.