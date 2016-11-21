Victory Chapel Cowboy Church to hold fundraiser

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, December 3 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm for Steven Roman. Roman has been suffering with COPD and is in need of stem cell treatment to improve his breathing. Funds raised will go directly towards his treatment. Lois and her kings will perform with live music, and there will also be a live auction of household goods. There will be Christmas ornaments, baked goods and crafts for sale. Food will be available to purchase. Please come out and support Steve.