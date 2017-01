Worley Hall VFW Post 6908 will meet Saturday, February 4th, 2017. Members start gathering in around 5:30 pm. A carry-in meal is served at 6:00 pm. All members are urged to attend. Any Veteran of Foreign Wars or active duty veteran is invited to attend. VFW Post 6908 is a smoke free and alcohol free facility. For further information, call James D. Payne, Commander at 727-7362.