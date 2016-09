VFW meeting October 1st

Worley Hall VFW Post 6908 and Ladies Auxiliary will meet Saturday, October 1. Members start gathering around 5:30 and carry-in meal is served at 6 p.m. All members are urged to attend and any veteran who is eligible or active duty member is invited. VFW Post 6908 is an alcohol free and smoke free facility. For further information call James D. (Don) Payne, Commander, 727-7362.