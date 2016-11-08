Veterans Day ceremony

Come show you support for our veterans and local hometown heroes at the annual Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday, Nov. 11th at 11 a.m. at Heritage Hall. This year’s theme is the 25th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm. State Senator-elect Jon Lundberg is our special guest speaker. Others scheduled to attend include Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, State Rep. Timothy Hill, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, and Mtn. City Mayor Lawrence Keeble. Patriotic musical tributes include numbers by Nancy Davis with her Johnson County Middle School Singers and Vocal Intensity. As always there will be a service medley salute to all veterans. WMCT will provide live coverage for those unable to attend