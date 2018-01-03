Van Arnold elected to represent local farmers on FSA committee

Congratulations to Anthony Van Arnold who was elected to represent farmers in LAA-1 on the Johnson County FSA County Committee. LAA-1 consists of the communities of Forge Creek, Mountain City, and Laurel Bloomery. Mr. Arnold was elected to a 3-year term. The term will begin on January 1, 2018 and will continue thru December 31, 2020. David Wilson was elected to serve as first alternate.

County Committee members are a valuable asset because they are local producers who participate in FSA programs themselves and have a direct connection to farmers in the community.

Elected committee members are responsible for making decisions on FSA disaster, conservation, commodity, and price support programs, as well as other important farm program issues.

FSA appreciates all of the voters for taking the time to complete the election ballot. The County Committee system works only because of your participation.

