SONshine and Reign Ministries will be having a Valentine banquet for couples on February 11th from 5 to 7 p.m. Funds from the event will benefit Steve Roman who is in need of a medical procedure not covered by insurance. The dinner will be held at Nelson’s Chapel located just off Forge Creek Road. Local bluegrass gospel music will perform during the dinner. More details including the menu, cost, and entertainment will be announced soon. Call 423-727-6230 for more information.