Upcoming county offices schedule

The offices of Johnson County Government will be closed April 14th and 15th in observance of Easter.

The Johnson County Transfer Station will be open on Friday and Saturday and will observe the Easter holiday on Monday, April 17th.

The Johnson County Commission will meet , at 7:00 pm in the Johnson County Courthouse Upper Courtroom, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City Tennessee.

The Budget Committee will meet at 6:00 pm prior to the Commission Meeting in the Lower Courtroom. Both meetings are open to the public.