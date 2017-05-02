It’s derby time – Turtle Derby that is

The fourteenth annual Turtle Derby is set for Friday, June 2nd at 6 PM at Ralph Stout Park. Sponsored by the Johnson County Lions Club, the Turtle Derby has become a favorite event for the families of Johnson County, so reserve the date now for more exciting turtle races. There is no admission charge, but there will be lots of fun for everyone, great door prizes including two brand new bicycles, and concessions. Proceeds from this event will support the work of the Lions Club in providing eye care and glasses for Johnson County people in need of assistance. Call 727-8817 or 727-4119 for more information.