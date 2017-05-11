Trade Community Center turkey shoot

There will be a turkey shoot on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, TN. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to the Trade Community Center in its efforts to restore and maintain the mill and Trade Community Center grounds. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.