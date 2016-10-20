Trade Community Center turkey shoot

There will be a turkey shoot on Saturday, October 29 at 1 p.m.

at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, TN.

Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20 and

410 gauges. Multiple cash awards, turkeys, hams and cakes

will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds

go to the Trade Community Center in its efforts to restore and

maintain the mill and Trade Community Center grounds. For

more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213