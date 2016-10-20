Trade Community Center turkey shoot
There will be a turkey shoot on Saturday, October 29 at 1 p.m.
at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, TN.
Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20 and
410 gauges. Multiple cash awards, turkeys, hams and cakes
will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds
go to the Trade Community Center in its efforts to restore and
maintain the mill and Trade Community Center grounds. For
more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213
