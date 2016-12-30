Trade Community Center to hold turkey shoot

Trade Community Center turkey shoot
There will be a turkey shoot on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at
1 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road,
Trade, TN. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12,
16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered
to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to the Trade
Community Center in its efforts to restore and maintain the mill
and Trade Community Center grounds. For more information,
please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.
