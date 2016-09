Trade Community Center annual

senior dinner

The Trade Community Center will be serving a free dinner for seniors 65 years of age or older on Thursday, September 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner will include chicken tenders, taters, green beans, coleslaw, roll, a drink and dessert. All seniors are invited to dinner. Live music will be performed from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213 or 423-727-4156 or Lou Hoak at 423-727-8809.