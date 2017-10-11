Town of Mountain City to apply for USDA Rural Development Community Facilities grant

By Jana Jones

Johnson County Farmer’s Market Director

The Town of Mountain City, with the help of the Johnson County Farmers

Market (JCFM), will soon be applying for the USDA Rural Development

Community Facilities Grant as well as the Rural Business Development Grant

in order to fund the planned Ralph Stout Park Pavilion. This pavilion will

serve as the permanent home for the JCFM on Saturday mornings and serve as

a beautiful timber framed picnic shelter for the community the remainder of

time.

The footprint of the shelter will be over 3000 square feet and will

compliment the existing stage construction.

Part of the requirement of the Community Facilities Grant (CFG) is a 25 to

30 percent match from the Town of Mountain City. A portion of that will be

fulfilled by the city supplying labor and equipment for certain

jobs. Prison labor will be used for some jobs like staining the timbers

and decking prior to construction. There are also many non-hazardous

construction jobs that we could use volunteers for like raking gravel for

the slab, daily site clean up, spreading grass seed and straw. All of the

labor for these jobs will add up to provide the mandatory percentage of

matching contribution required by this grant.

We are now gathering all of the information needed to put together the

CFG. If you would be interested in helping out with this project that, if

funded, could begin as early as March of 2018, please email Jana Jones at

JohnsonCountyFM@gmail.com. I will be gathering names of volunteers and

compiling hours of pledged time this month. You can also leave your name

at town hall or with Alan Hammons who will serve as general contractor.

The State of Tennessee is called the Volunteer State for a reason. I

appreciate any of you that would be willing to donate anywhere from an

hour to 20 hours toward this project. Together, we can make this happen!

The JCFM is accepting the Fre$h Savings tokens that DOUBLE the money for

EBT/Food Stamp customers for the remainder of October. We are located at

the county courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown

Mountain City. Come and check out all of the home grown and hand made

goodies offered while supporting local farmers and crafters and enjoying

live music each week. Like us on Facebook for the latest updates.