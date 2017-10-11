Town of Mountain City to apply for USDA Rural Development Community Facilities grant

By Jana Jones
Johnson County Farmer’s Market Director
The Town of Mountain City, with the help of the Johnson County Farmers
Market (JCFM), will soon be applying for the USDA Rural Development
Community Facilities Grant as well as the Rural Business Development Grant
in order to fund the planned Ralph Stout Park Pavilion. This pavilion will
serve as the permanent home for the JCFM on Saturday mornings and serve as
a beautiful timber framed picnic shelter for the community the remainder of
time.
The footprint of the shelter will be over 3000 square feet and will
compliment the existing stage construction.
Part of the requirement of the Community Facilities Grant (CFG) is a 25 to
30 percent match from the Town of Mountain City. A portion of that will be
fulfilled by the city supplying labor and equipment for certain
jobs. Prison labor will be used for some jobs like staining the timbers
and decking prior to construction. There are also many non-hazardous
construction jobs that we could use volunteers for like raking gravel for
the slab, daily site clean up, spreading grass seed and straw. All of the
labor for these jobs will add up to provide the mandatory percentage of
matching contribution required by this grant.
We are now gathering all of the information needed to put together the
CFG. If you would be interested in helping out with this project that, if
funded, could begin as early as March of 2018, please email Jana Jones at
JohnsonCountyFM@gmail.com. I will be gathering names of volunteers and
compiling hours of pledged time this month. You can also leave your name
at town hall or with Alan Hammons who will serve as general contractor.
The State of Tennessee is called the Volunteer State for a reason. I
appreciate any of you that would be willing to donate anywhere from an
hour to 20 hours toward this project. Together, we can make this happen!
The JCFM is accepting the Fre$h Savings tokens that DOUBLE the money for
EBT/Food Stamp customers for the remainder of October. We are located at
the county courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown
Mountain City. Come and check out all of the home grown and hand made
goodies offered while supporting local farmers and crafters and enjoying
live music each week. Like us on Facebook for the latest updates.