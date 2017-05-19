Town accepting funding requests

The Town of Mountain City has begun the Fiscal Year 2017 / 2018 Budget process that includes the tax rates, projected revenues and operational expenditures which also include depreciation and debt service along with fee schedules.

This notice is to any interested party or organization who may seek funding through the Town’s Fiscal Year 2017 / 2018 Budget. To receive consideration by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, all submittals must be received by City Recorder Sheila Shaw at City Hall on or before May 22, 2017. Please include with the request for funds your financial statement and / or audit copy.

Please understand submitting a request does not guarantee allocation of funds as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will base these requests upon availability of projected revenues and other Town budget needs