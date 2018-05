Lewis Chapman talks to patrons at the gallery.

Chuck Skarsaune serenades the crowd.

Lewis & Jeana Chapman pose in front of their paintings.





Tomahawk Graphic Designer Lewis Chapman and his wife Jeana were featured in the Johnson County Center for the Arts’ Birds, Blooms, Barn Wood and Song display on May 4, 2018. Stop by the gallery to view their work and the work of other talented individuals in the community.