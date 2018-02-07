Tamas Mondovics is new editor at Tomahawk

Meet The Tomahawk’s new editor, Tamas Mondovics. Tamas, his wife and family have just relocated to Johnson County. “My family is first,” he stated. “My decision to come here is because of the mountains, a definite plus.”

Tamas has many years of experience in the newspaper field. He began his career as a photographer in school, which developed into a love of news photography. “I covered chasing cars, crashes, and fires for a local community newspaper in Delaware, Ohio,” he stated.

After moving to Florida, Tamas pursued career press photography. “My strength is news photography,” he said. Before long, Tamas began working at the Osprey Observer, a community newspaper in the Tampa Bay, Florida area. With the Osprey Observer, Tamas started covering sports, government happenings, school, and crime and public safety. “It kept me very busy,” he said. The Tampa Bay area of Florida has nearly 1.4 million residents.

Moving to the mountains of northeast Tennessee is a big change for Tamas and his family. “I bring my love for covering community news to Mountain City,” he added. “I want to make sure that people know they are free to let us know at The Tomahawk what is happening in the community,” Tamas stated. “I work for the community. Freedom of speech is something I value very much.”

“I am confident that I am leaving The Tomahawk editorial department in good hands with Tamas,” said Angie Gambill, editor. “ We are fortunate to find someone with his history in newspaper to keep things moving into the future. He has an abundance of ideas that are sure to give a fresh feel to the paper, and I know the community will welcome him to his new home.”

“I am just so glad to have Tamas aboard here at The Tomahawk. His news background and experience will generate many positive additions to The Tomahawk as we move forward into our next chapter,” said Bill Thomas, publisher. “It’s a bittersweet time here at The Tomahawk as Angie and Paula are moving into their new adventures. At the same time, we are so glad to have Tamas.”

Tamas is looking forward to settling into the Johnson County community. “I am already impressed with the folks I’ve met,” he stated. “They are very friendly and I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone.”