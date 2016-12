Steve Roman fund-raiser

SONshine and Reign Ministries and Rainbow Mennonite Church will be holding a fund-raiser for Steve Roman on Saturday, Dec. 17th at the church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Steve is in dire need of a medical procedure to improve his lung function. Plates will consist of slow-cooked barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Availability is limited so call early to get your order in. Call 306-2022 or the church at 727-5882 the day of the fund-raiser to order your BBQ.