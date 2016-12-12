Squire Parsons in Concert at First Baptist Church

Squire E. Parsons, Jr. is a Southern Gospel singer and songwriter. He was born in Newton, West Virginia to Squire and Maysel Parsons and was introduced to music by his father, who was a choir director and deacon at Newton Baptist Church. His father taught him to sign using shaped notes. He is well known for his song, “Beulah Land.” Some of the other gospel classics written by Parsons include: “Master of the Sea”, “Oh What a moment”, “The Broken Rose”, “He Came to Me”, “I Call It Home”, “I Sing Because”, “Hello Mama”, “I’m not Giving Up,” and “I Go To The Rock.” You are invited to an evening of worship with this famous singer on Sunday, January 15 at 7:00 pm. Pastors are welcome to come and bring their church family.