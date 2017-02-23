The Spencers in concert at First Freewill Baptist Church

The Spencers (J.B. and Barbara) and Kevin Spencer will be singing at First Freewill Baptist Church on Friday, March 10th, 336 Hemlock St., Mountain City, TN at 7 p.m.

J.B. and Barbara will be singing Coming Soon, Let’s Meet By the River, Drinking From My Saucer, In My Robe Of White, Shepherd Of My Valley and many, many others. Kevin will be singing The Blood Is Still There, Who Am I?, Leavin’ On My Mind, Look For Me, I Wouldn’t Take Nothin’ For My Journey Now and many others from his new tribute to Rusty Goodman CD, “Remembering Rusty.” Also JB, Barbara and Kevin all on stage together singing the Spencer classics.

Call the pastor, Greg Poe, at 423-727-6267 for more information.