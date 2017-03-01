Spencer Stanley makes history as first Johnson County High School U.S. Presidential Scholar

By Rebecca Herman

Johnson County School system is proud to announce another outstanding student who is making history as the first senior to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar. Spencer Stanley was nominated for this great honor by his principal, Lisa Throop, and counselor, Priscilla Davis, who have seen Stanley grow in academics and character through the past four years.

Stanley is the epitome of a well-rounded student. He has taken many honors, dual enrollment and advanced placement classes, maintained a 4.0 GPA, earned a 30 on the ACT test, works two part-time jobs, actively participates in numerous after school programs in which he hold leadership roles, and volunteers at the non-profit Rescue DOG and End of Life Sanctuary.

Stanley also attended the Summer @ Brown program at Brown University in 2016, where he was able to attend a college level course and live on campus for a week. “I really liked the atmosphere, the diversity of the students, and meeting the professors,” Stanley said. “I feel like I have the upper hand when it comes to how college life really is.”

Besides his academic and extracurricular success, Spencer is an individual of great character. “He is a very mature young man who is highly well regarded by his peers and his teachers,” said Davis. Davis expressed excitement over Stanley being chosen for this honor. “He is the first student from Johnson County to receive this recognition and we are extremely proud to have him representing Johnson County.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholar is a recognition program that honors students of the highest caliber, who are considered some of the most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each state will pick two Presidential Scholars to send to Washington D.C. in June, all expenses paid, to be presented with the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by The White House. This is a great opportunity for students to meet government officials and other important figures from all across the globe. “I am excited at the possibility of meeting President Trump, because he is different from any of our other presidents and people will remember him, for better or worse,” said Stanley. Three students from Upper East Tennessee were chosen to be U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Stanley plans to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall of 2017, where he will study finance and economics. Stanley recently was informed that he was chosen to be in the University Honors Scholars Program at ETSU. This program provides scholarships that cover in-state and out-of-state tuition, housing, meal plans, and a stipend each semester. Students who are in the program also receive individual advisement and priority registration.

Stanley said that his parents are excited about his achievements and said the he is grateful for the scholarships he has received, because, “now my parents don’t have to take on that burden.” Stanley’s hard work and dedication have paid off and Johnson County Schools is eager to see what the future holds for Stanley during his collegiate years and beyond.