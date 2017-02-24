Soup Bean and Chili Supper

Join the Positive Thinkers on Friday, March 10th at the Crewettes Building from 5 PM to 7 PM.
Delicious Dinner includes Soup Beans OR Chili, Corn Bread, Cole Slaw, Dessert and a Drink! Hot Dogs will also be available. Cost is $7.00 Adults, $3.50 for Children under 10, Free for ages 2 and under.
Purchase tickets at the door or at Johnson County Bank on Main Street. Bring your family and join your friends for an evening of good food and fellowship. Proceeds will go into the Positive Thinkers general fund, supporting children, students, families and seniors right here in Johnson County! “Our purpose is to serve our community, promote positive attitudes and good fellowship to all”.