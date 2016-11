SONshine and Reign Ministries will be serving a free Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving day at Rainbow Mennonite Church at 1155 Rainbow Road (not the Forge Creek Community Center as announced earlier) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to come to The Grateful Gathering and enjoy a traditional meal of turkey and all the trimmings. Calls to 423-727-6230 to tell us you are coming are appreciated but not necessary. Anyone wanting to make donations should also call that same phone number.