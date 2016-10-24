Song Service at First United Methodist Church

The “Fifth Sunday Fellowship in Song” service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. The worship service will include congregational singing of familiar hymns and uplifting music by the church choir and special guest, Rebecca Witt. Witt, musician extraordinaire. She is a professional bagpiper who shares her talent with church groups and other local venues. She has participated with her bagpipes in competitions for students and professionals. One selection to be presented by Witt is the “bagpipe standard,” Amazing Grace.

Rebecca Witt McCoy is originally from Johnson County and grew up playing the bagpipes. She graduated from Lees-McRae College where she met her husband, Sean. After living in Sean’s native Florida for four years, they moved back to Banner Elk, North Carolina, where they currently reside with their two cats. Rebecca works as a cruise travel agent and still enjoys playing her instrument as often as she can. You are invited to be a part of this musical worship service as we share in melodious praise. First United Methodist Church is located at 128 North Church Street. Reverend Scott Wilks is the pastor. For more information, call 727-7191.