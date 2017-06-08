Softball team fundraising events

Lady Fury Softball, 14U is Johnson County’s only travel softball team, consists of 13 girls ages 14 and under. Lady Fury participates in various softball tournaments during the summer throughout the tri-cities. Please help us provide a fun and safe outlet for these wonderful young ladies.

Car Wash, Saturday June 10th from 9:00am – 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church (across from the Library).

Also, stop and see us at the Johnson County Farmers Market on Saturday the 10th as well, from 9:00 am -12:00 pm. Handcrafted items will be for sale.

Saturday, June 10th: Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers at Exit 7, Bristol, VA will host an all day fundraising event for Lady Fury. Dine-in, reference ‘Lady Fury Softball’ and the team will receive 10% of net profits for the day.