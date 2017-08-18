Shriners paper sale today and tomorrow

The annual paper sale to benefit Shriners Hospitals for children will begin Friday, August 18, and continue through Saturday, August 19. Special newspapers featuring stories of children who are patients of Shriners hospitals will be available for a donation during the sale. All proceeds from the annual paper sale go directly to the Shriners hospital network. All transportation and care provided by Shriners hospitals are done at absolutely no cost to the child’s family. All donations will be appreciated.