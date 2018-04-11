Shady Valley student of the week

The Student of the Week program has one simple purpose: celebrate individual academic achievement and to recognize students who model outstanding exampleray character and citizenship.

Thanks to the generosity and the support of the community and local businesses each week area students enjoy the spotlight providing a way for fellow students in the class to learn more about each other and each other’s families.

Last week’s students of the week was Brooklyn Woodell.Brooklyn is a students at Mrs. Hodge’s Pre-K class at Shady Valley Elementary School. Recognizing her talent and abilities Brooklyn received her spot in the light and of course in the Tomahawk Newspaper as Fine Arts Student of the week.

Go Brooklyn.