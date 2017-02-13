Shady history museum meeting Feb. 21

Shady Valley community meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Shady Valley Elementary School. Plans are underway to open a ‘history’ museum in Shady Valley and you can get involved. Attending this meeting you will learn about plans to preserve memorabilia from local families, old photos, tools, equipment, household items, Indian artifacts, and so much more for future generations. We need your help. If you can physically help us or you’d like to volunteer, once it’s open, we’d love to hear from you. If you and/or your family have heirlooms to share or if you can financially help we’d welcome your support. For more information please contact the Shady Valley Historical Society 423.739.2942.