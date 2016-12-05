SEVIERVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, TOWNSEND OPEN TO VISITORS IN WAKE OF WILDFIRES

GATLINBURG ANTICIPATES OPENING DOWNTOWN MONDAY, DEC. 5

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. – In the aftermath of this week’s Sevier County wildfires, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Townsend are open for business and encourage Smoky Mountain visitors to continue experiencing restaurants, lodging, and attractions in the area. Gatlinburg anticipates opening the downtown Parkway and River Road Dec. 5.

Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner, who lost his home and business, expressed the heart and resilience of this community during the daily press conference, stating, “If you want to help Gatlinburg, come back and visit us. We’re gonna be back…we’re gonna be better than ever.”

Pigeon Forge businesses were not damaged during this week’s fires and are operating as usual. The city’s Winterfest festival continues, including several Christmas shows at various theaters. Dollywood theme park reopens on Friday, Dec. 2. Restaurants and lodging properties are operating on normal schedules.

Businesses in Sevierville, Dolly Parton’s hometown, are open and operating as usual, including Wilderness at the Smokies and Tanger Outlets.

The National Park Service announced today the Townsend, Tennessee entrance into Cades Cove, the popular Great Smoky Mountains scenic drive, is now open to the public. Townsend tourism sites and attractions are welcoming visitors.

For additional attraction business hours, events and updates, visit www.visitsevierville.com, www.mypigeonforge.com, www.gatlinburg.com and www.smokymountains.org.

