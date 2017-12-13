Senior Center Open House December 8th

The Johnson County Senior Citizens Center will be hosting a Christmas Open House on Fri., Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to visit the center and see firsthand all the services offered to the senior citizens of Johnson County.

During the Open House there will be a Christmas holiday and bake sale with proceeds going to support activities of the center. Mark your calendar so that you won’t forget to attend the Christmas Open House at the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center.