Saturday, October 29th is the Farmers Market Holiday Fair

Our 2016 Farmers Market Season is coming to a close. And thanks to our dedicated customers, I would say we had a stellar year! So, in appreciation of all of you, we decided to make the last weekend, October 29, a bigger and more extravagant “Holiday Fair,” bringing in many more craft vendors as well as our regular amazing bakers and produce vendors to enable our customers to stock up on local handmade or homegrown gifts, decorations and food for all of the upcoming holidays!

Haven’t gotten your pumpkin yet for Halloween? We have pumpkins of all sizes. Need colorful gourds for decoration? We have those, too. Need apples for bobbing? Looking for that perfect wreath? How about winter squash for a warm soup for Thanksgiving? Be sure to stock up on local honey, fresh pressed apple cider and root crops for the winter as well.

Bring the kids or grandkids by on the 29th for pumpkin painting, enjoy hot apple cider, some of Webb’s famous beef stew and top it off with a caramel apple or any one of the delicious baked items available. We’ll have chocolate pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin cinnamon donuts, chocolate ganache tarts and lemon filled croissants just to name a few of the mouthwatering desserts offered by our bakers. Some of the crafts include handmade soap, soy candles, jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, painted gourds, quilts, knitted kitchen and bath sets and stained glass.

So, mark your calendar for our first Farmers Market Holiday Fair, Saturday, October 29th from 9am until 1pm at the Johnson County Courthouse parking lot across from the Post Office. We will be open one hour later than our usual time for this event. We will be accepting the Fre$h Savings tokens that double the money for EBT/Food Stamp customers for two more weeks. Like us on Facebook for the latest updates.

I will leave you with a lovely spiced apple cider recipe to keep you warm as the nights turn cooler and the leaves turn brighter.

Spiced Apple Cider

Ingredients

SERVINGS: MAKES ABOUT 8 CUPS

1 large orange

4 quarts apple cider

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

15 whole cloves

10 whole allspice

8 whole green cardamom pods, crushed

5 cinnamon sticks, each broken in half

Using a vegetable peeler, remove peel (orange part only) from orange in strips. Place orange peel in a heavy large pot (reserve orange for another use). Add apple cider, lemon juice, cloves, allspice, cardamom pods, and cinnamon sticks to pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until cider mixture is reduced to a generous 10 cups, about 30 minutes. Strain cider into a medium pot.

Jana Jones works part time as the JCFM manager as well as running an international business from her home in Mountain City helping people live healthier lives using natural solutions. Find out more at Begin.relivinglife.com.