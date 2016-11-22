Santa mailbox in front of courthouse

Calling all kids! Santa’s Red Letter Box will be back out in front of the courthouse starting Wednesday, November 23rd. Letters mailed to Santa in this mailbox will be delivered directly to the North Pole and will not need postage. Children will need to be sure to put their name and address in the letter so that Santa will know who wants what and where to find you. The Red Letter Box will remain in place until Dec. 20th. Don’t delay too long. Start thinking about your own letter today