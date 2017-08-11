Rubin S. Stout bridge dedication

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 17th, a bridge in Pandora on Hwy 67W is going to be named and dedicated to the memory of one of Johnson County’s finest military heroes, Rubin S. Stout. The bridge appropriately crosses Rubin’s beloved Doe Creek just in front of his home place. Unveiling and picture ops will be at the bridge site, but for safety reasons, the actual ceremony and reception sponsored by the newly formed DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) in Johnson County will take place at Rubin’s home church, Bethel Baptist Church. Family, friends and general public are encouraged to attend this event honoring a special man from Johnson County.