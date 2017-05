Mountain City Rotary Club’s annual scholarship fund raising Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 26 at Red Tail. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a 1:00 shot-gun start of a 4 player team scramble competition….. lots of prizes. Bring your own team or come alone or with your buddy, and teams will be formed on the 26 th. For more information, brochures are available around town and at Red Tail, or contact your favorite Rotarian or call Mark at 423-291-9545.