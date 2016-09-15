Ronny Hinson at Rainbow Mennonite Church this Saturday

This Saturday, September 17, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. well known gospel music writer and singer, Ronny Hinson, will be performing at Rainbow Mennonite Church in Mountain City, TN.

Known best as writer of the gospel music standard “The Lighthouse,” which won the coveted Dove and Fan Award for Song of the Year in 1972, Ronny Hinson has traveled for 44 years singing to some of the largest crowds ever to hear gospel music. He was the first to bring gospel music to New York’s famous Carnegie Hall, singing to a sell out crowd. Ronny and the Hinsons appeared as regulars for seven years on the famous Gospel Singing Jubilee, appeared on the P.T.L. Club, Pop Goes the Country, the world famous Grand Ole Opry, and the Gaither videos. Ronny has also appeared on the Daystar Network and Trinity Broadcasting Network. Ronny’s music is well received around the world in over 150 countries.

He has written and performed many of gospel music’s most famous songs such as afore mentioned “The Lighthouse,” “He Pilots My Ship,” song of the year in 1973; “When He was On the Cross,” song of the year for two consecutive years; “The Two Winning Hands,” number one song; “Mercy Built Bridge,” number one song; “Once Upon a Hill,” number one song; “Higher Than Than I’ve Ever Been,” song of the year in Cashbox Magazine; “Oasis,” a number one; “The Old Ship of Zion” a number one; and more recently “I Feel a Little Song Comin’ On” in 2007; “I’m Just Waitin’ On My Ride” a number one song in 2008; and most recently “Notified” a number one song in 2009; and many more too numerous to mention. Ronny was song writer of the year for 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1991, four consecutive years. Through the years in his career Ronny’s songs and Ronny as a songwriter have been nominated for the coveted Dove Award also too many times to mention. In 2006, Ronny and the Original Hinsons were inducted into the official Gospel Music Hall of Fame, which includes all genres of Christian music.

After his family’s singing group, the Original Hinsons, stopped singing in 1988 Ronny began his solo career with his first release skyrocketing to the number one position in the Cashbox Magazine charts and becoming one of the top ten songs of the year in 1990. His next solo release landed a top ten position, immediately launching a very successful solo career in the music he knows and loves best. As part of the Original Hinsons, he sang bass and was seldom recognized as a soloist, but now his mellow lead-baritone voice is earning him the reputation of a stylist as he wrenches the very heart of the listener with believability and with tearful voice that commands the listener’s attention.

Born for the stage, Ronny is at home and makes the audience feel at home when he sings. When Ronny is asked to preach, his soul stirring and life-changing message is earth shaking. He is one of the most sought-after camp meeting ministries of our day.

When you hear him, in coliseums, concert halls, high school auditoriums and churches all across the country you’ll know the three things he loves best: the Lord he sings or preaches about, what he’s doing on stage, and you’ll know with certainty he loves you.

The pastor and the congregation at Rainbow Mennonite invite you to join them for an evening of inspirational gospel music with Ronny Hinson. A love offering will be received for him. Call the pastor, Rev. Gary Gambill, at (423) 306-2022 or (423) 727-6230 for more information.