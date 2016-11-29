Roe to Hold Tele-Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-TN) announced he will conduct a telephone town hall for constituents in the First District on Monday, December 5, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. EST



During this telephone town hall, listeners will be able to ask questions directly to Congressman Roe.

Constituents wishing to participate in the tele-town hall should call the following number on Monday at 5:00 p.m., or any time during the hour:

1-877-229-8493, ID Code: 19641

*Please note: this will not be a working number until the call is scheduled to begin.*