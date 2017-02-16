Robotics state qualifying match at JCMS this Saturday

Johnson County students and teachers are preparing for a FIRST in the HISTORY of Johnson County Schools. On Saturday, February 18, 2017 beginning at 9:00 am, the robotics teams at Johnson County High School and Johnson County Middle School will be co-hosting the FIRST VEX Robotics State Qualifying Match this side of Dandridge, Tennessee.

Students on VEX Robotics teams from Blountville, Brentwood, Collierville, Dandridge , Kingsport, Mountain City , and Nashville, Tennessee will be competing for a State Qualifying slot at the JOCO Robos VEX “Winter Wonderland” State Qualifier at Johnson County Middle School. Teams will challenge each other in qualifying matches during the morning competition. Once qualifying matches are completed, alliances will be chosen and the elimination matches will begin. Teams will be eliminated during the quarterfinals as the teams battle it out to see who will be the champion and state qualifier in the final match.

We invite you to join us for this event which will be held in the JCMS Gymnasium. Come for the day or come for an hour, you will be amazed to see the excitement the students have for STEM related learning, problem solving and networking with other teams. Watch as teams complete practice matches, run skills events, compete in qualifying matches, interview with judges and network with students from other schools.