Richard Righter wins first place in the Johnson County Center for the Arts’ Heart of the Mountains show

Johnson County Center for the Arts presents “Heart of the Mountains” and “Halfway Home” Art Shows…now on display.

Pictured is Richard Righter. His entry of “Bailey’s New Bible” took first place in the Heart of the Mountains show. Betty Brown was the honored judge for the Heart show while Mike Taylor and Sheriff Mike and Temple Reece were judges for the Halfway Home show.

Lewis Chapman demonstrated his talented watercolor techniques and music was provided by Kenny Price, Lois Dunn and Friends. It was a great afternoon of art, music, food and friendship. Be sure and go by the Center for the Arts during the month of March and enjoy the art shows and see all the winning entries.